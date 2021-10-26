Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UKSSSC admit cards 2021 released for DEO and other posts, direct link

UKSSSC admit cards 2021: UKSSSC releases admit cards/hall tickets of recruitment examination for various posts, including junior assistant, DEO and collector.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

UKSSSC admit cards 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit cards of recruitment exam for various posts, including junior assistant, DEO and collector. Candidates who have to appear for the mentioned examination can download the admit cards released on the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The UKSSSC exam is scheduled to be held on October 31.

Direct link to download UKSSSC admit card 2021

How to download UKSSSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads," Click to download admit card for exam of junior assistant and various other posts (Date October 31, 2021)" in Hindi.

Submit mobile number or candidate's name, father`s/orphanage name and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

