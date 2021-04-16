UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Last day today to apply for 50000 posts

Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag, Uttar Pradesh will end the application process for UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for 50000 posts of Anganwadi Worker, Mini Worker & Helper can apply now through the official site of Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag on balvikasup.gov.in.

The application process was started on March 27, 2021. Candidates who have passed high school or have intermediate or graduate degree can apply for the post. For the help posts, candidates should have passed Class 5.

Direct link to apply

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the post can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag on balvikasup.gov.in.

• Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and click on search.

• A page comprising of all the information will open and candidates can click on apply link.

• Register yourself and fill in the application form.

• Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by them in the examination which will be divided by 10 and the scores will be used for preparing the merit list. The vacancies will be filled in various districts of the state including Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Faizabad, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau, and Saharanpur in three categories.