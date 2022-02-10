Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UP NHM invites applications for 4000 CHO posts
employment news

UP NHM invites applications for 4000 CHO posts

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, has invited online applications for approximately 4000 contractual vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on their website.
Eligible candidates can visit www.upnrhm.gov.in and apply for CHO posts.(File)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 07:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, has invited online applications for approximately 4000 contractual vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on their website. Eligible candidates can visit www.upnrhm.gov.in and apply for CHO posts. NHM opened the online applications on February 4, 2022. The last date to submit online applications is 11:59 pm on February 13, 2022.

Candidates who have successfully completed B.Sc. (Nursing) with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or a post-basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course with integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from the academic year 2020 and onwards from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University will be eligible to apply.

The recruitment drive is being conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, as a part of initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Candidates who successfully complete Document Verification Process (DVP) will be posted as Community Health Officer (CHO) at Sub-Health Centre-level Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) on contract basis.

Interested candidates should be less than 35 years of age as on February 04, 2022. “Candidates should note that the date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary examination certificate or an equivalent certificate only will be accepted by the NHM, UP for determining the age and no subsequent request for its change will be entertained,” the official notice read.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates are requested to visit the UP NHM website www.upnrhm.gov.in for detailed information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh nhm
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP