UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Provisional answer key awaited at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release provisional answer keys for the Constable recruitment examination, 2024 soon. The exam ended on August 31 and next, the board will publish the answer keys on uppbpb.gov.in. The exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Around 19.26 lakh candidates were expected to appear for the second phase – on August 30 and 31.

The test took place at 1,174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state. The board arranged biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates to curb malpractices.

According to a board official, 31.38 per cent of candidates skipped the test during the first phase of the examination. Around 31.72 per cent of candidates skipped the exam on the first day. Around 31.78 per cent and around 29.65 per cent of candidates skipped the exam on the second and third days.

