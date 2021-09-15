Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP technical education (teaching) service exam 2021 registration begins

UP technical education (teaching) service exam 2021 will be held to fill 1,370 lecturer, principal, librarian, workshop superintendent posts in various engineering, technical and non-engineering disciplines, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) said on Wednesday.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:14 PM IST
The application forms for applying to this exam are available on the official website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last date for submission of the application forms is October 15.

“The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination and interview. The date and centre of examination decided by the Commission will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission certificate,” the Commission has said.

Candidates have to fill the application form with correct information. “As per decision of the UPPSC a candidate will be liable to be debarred from this examination and all other future examinations and selections upto a maximum period of five years for furnishing any wrong information in his/her application form which cannot be substantiated by relevant documents or for any other malpractice,” candidates have been informed.

