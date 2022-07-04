UP TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022: Application submission deadline extended

UP TGT/PGT Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the last date for online application for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Interested candidates can register and apply for the vacancies on the official website upsessb.org or upsessb.pariksha.nic.in till July 16, 2022. However the last date for registration is July 10, 2022. Earlier, the last date for submission of application was July 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13,2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3539 TGT and 624 PGT vacancies. The applicants should at least have attained the age of 21 years as on July 1, 2022.

The application fee is Rs.750 for unreserved/OBC category candidates, whereas it is ₹450 for candidates belonging to EWS/SC category. The fee for ST category candidates is ₹250.

For required educational qualifications and other details visit the following links.

For TGT, click here

For PGT, click here

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website upsessb.pariksha.nic.in

Click on “Click here to apply online application for TGT-Examination 2022 and PGT-Examination 2022”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply for the desired post

Register, fill the form and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes