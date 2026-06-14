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Upgrade skills, adapt to emerging technologies: Goa CM urges youth

Upgrade skills, adapt to emerging technologies: Goa CM urges youth

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 02:01 pm IST
PTI |
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Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday urged the youth to keep upgrading their skills and adapt to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence , stating that while some conventional jobs may be affected in the future, new employment opportunities will also be created.

Upgrade skills, adapt to emerging technologies: Goa CM urges youth

Addressing a Mega Job Fair organised by the state government in Panaji, Sawant said people should embrace AI instead of being afraid of it.

"In the 21st century and the era of AI, some jobs may be affected, but people must learn AI and adapt to new opportunities. We have to continue learning and upgrading ourselves," he said.

The CM advised youngsters not to depend solely on government jobs and instead explore opportunities in the private sector, where a wide range of careers are opening up.

More than 150 companies are participating in the job fair, offering over 5,000 employment opportunities across sectors, including aviation, healthcare, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, automobiles, construction, information technology, telecom, banking, financial services, electronics and e-commerce.

He also said the placement centre run by the Labour and Employment Department has facilitated jobs for over 800 candidates till date.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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