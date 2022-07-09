UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Apply for 917 posts on uphesc.org

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPHESC on uphesc.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 917 posts in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the posts is till August 7, 2022. The payment of application fees last date is August 8, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have master’s degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. The age limit should be below 62 years of age of candidates to apply for the position.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹2000 for general and other backward classes and ₹1000 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. The application fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPHESC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}