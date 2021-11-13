Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 173 posts on upenergy.in
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 173 posts on upenergy.in

UPPCL to recruit candidates for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has started the registration process for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in. The last date to apply online is till December 2, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 173 posts in the organization. 

The recruitment will be direct recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) under the E&M cadre under UPPCL and its DISCOMS, TRANSCO. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be diploma holders in electrical engineering. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years. 

Direct link to apply here 

UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: How to register 

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in.
  • Click on vacancy link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on JE link.
  • Click on login and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The expected date of exam is second week of January 2022. The examination will be conducted at Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Meerut cities. 

uppcl sarkari naukri
