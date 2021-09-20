UPPCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 240 assistant accountant posts from Oct 8

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPCL recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications from candidates for the post of assistant accountant in Group-C.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited online applications from candidates for the post of assistant accountant in Group-C. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website upenergy.in from October 8. The last date to submit the application forms is October 28.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 240 posts of assistant accountant.

Eligibility:

Candidates should have bachelor degree in commerce from any recognised/deemed university (established under a Central Act or a state Act.

Age limit:

On July 1, 2021, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years.

Application fee:

Candidates from UP belonging to SC and ST need to pay 826. Candidates belonging to unreserved category, EWS category from UP and OBC (non-creamy layer) need to pay Rs. 1,180.  PwD candidates from Up need to pay 12.

Note: Check notification properly before applying.

