UPPCL recruitment 2022: 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies noticed

Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:29 PM IST
UPPCL has notified 1033 vacancies for the post of Executive Assistant.
ByHT Education Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified vacancies for the post of Executive Assistant. The online application process will begin on August 19 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upenergy.in.

The UPPCL recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second week of October.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years old.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for general/OBC (non creamy layer)/EWS category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 826. The PH (Divyang) category candidates of the state will have to pay the fee of 12.

