Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL recruitment 2022: Applications begins for Technician vacancies

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Applications begins for Technician vacancies

employment news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 03:28 PM IST

UPPCL begins the application process for the post of Technician (Electrical).

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Applications begins for Technician vacancies
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on September 27 has begin the application process for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upenergy.in. The last date for the submission of application form is October 19.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 357 vacancies of Technician (Electrical).

For candidates in the SC/ST category, the application fee is 826; for all other candidates 1180. Candidates should be between the 18–40 age group as of January 1, 2022.

Here's the direct link to apply

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.upenergy.in

On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form, submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppcl jobs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP