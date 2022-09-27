UPPCL recruitment 2022: Applications begins for Technician vacancies
UPPCL begins the application process for the post of Technician (Electrical).
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on September 27 has begin the application process for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upenergy.in. The last date for the submission of application form is October 19.
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 357 vacancies of Technician (Electrical).
For candidates in the SC/ST category, the application fee is 826; for all other candidates ₹1180. Candidates should be between the 18–40 age group as of January 1, 2022.
Here's the direct link to apply
UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at www.upenergy.in
On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab
Click on the Apply link
Fill the application form, submit all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.