UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8

Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:52 PM IST

UPPCL has notified vacancies for Assistant Accountant posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified vacancies for Assistant Accountant posts. The application process will begin on November 8 and the last date for the submission of application form is November 28. Candidates can submit the application form at www.upenergy.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till November 30.

The CBT examination will be conducted in second week of January.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of Assistant Accountant posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 826. The application fee is 12 for PWD candidates.

