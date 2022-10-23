UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified vacancies for Assistant Accountant posts. The application process will begin on November 8 and the last date for the submission of application form is November 28. Candidates can submit the application form at www.upenergy.in. Candidates can pay the application fee till November 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBT examination will be conducted in second week of January.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of Assistant Accountant posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1180 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹826. The application fee is ₹12 for PWD candidates.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON