Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Assistant Posts at upenergy.in

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Assistant Posts at upenergy.in

employment news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 04:46 PM IST

UPPCL has commenced the application process for the post of Executive Assistant.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Assistant Posts at upenergy.in
ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has begin the application process for the post of Executive Assistant on August 19. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upenergy.in.

The UPPCL executive assistant examination will be held in 2nd week of October.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 416 vacancies of Executive Assistant Posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for the unreserved category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 826. The application fee is 12 for PwD category.

Here's the direct link to apply

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at www.upenergy.in

On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppcl recruitment drive
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP