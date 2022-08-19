UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Assistant Posts at upenergy.in

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has begin the application process for the post of Executive Assistant on August 19. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upenergy.in.

The UPPCL executive assistant examination will be held in 2nd week of October.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 416 vacancies of Executive Assistant Posts.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1180 for the unreserved category. For SC/ST category the application fee is ₹826. The application fee is ₹12 for PwD category.

Here's the direct link to apply

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at www.upenergy.in

On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

