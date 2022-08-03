UPPCL to recruit 1033 Executive Assistant posts, registration begins on Aug 19

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in.

The registration process will begin on August 19 and will end on September 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1033 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have bachelor degree in any stream in any recognised university in India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written examination. The examination will be in Hindi and in English and will be divided in three parts.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1180 for general/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹826 for SC/ST category. Candidates will have to pay the application fees through online mode- Debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ e- challan. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPCL.

