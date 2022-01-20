Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPRPB UP Police to recruit 2310 Asst Operator & Head Operator posts

UPPRPB to recruit candidates for Assistant Operator and Head Operator posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPRPB on uppbpb.gov.in.
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPRPB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Operator and Head Operator posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 2310 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Operator: 1374 Posts
  • Head Operator: 936 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

  • Assistant Operator: Candidates who have passed Class 12 exam with physics and mathematics as a subject can apply for the post.
  • Head Operator: Candidates who have passed engineering diploma in electronics/ electrical/ computer science/ IT/ Mechanical can apply.

Age Limit 

  • Assistant Operator: Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 18 to 22 years of age.
  • Head Operator: Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees for all categories is 400/- for General, OBC, SC, ST. The payment of fees should be made through credit card, debit card, net banking, e-challan mode only. 

 

