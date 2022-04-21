UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: Exam registration begins, apply for 44 posts

UPPSC APO Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration process for the Assistant Prosecution Officer examination 2022. Candidates can apply on uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is to fill 44 APO vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application process started on April 21 and it will end on May 21.

Apply here

Presently, the number of vacancies is 44 which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirement, the commission said.

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022 (they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1982 and not later than July 1, 2001).

For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years.

Relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Examination fees for unreserved (General), Other Backward Class, Economically weaker sections and for candidates of other States is ₹200, ₹80 for ex-Army personnel and ₹80 for Scheduled Tribe candidates. There is no application fee for PH candidates of Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the application fee, all candidates will have to pay ₹25 as processing fee.

For more details, read the advertisement: