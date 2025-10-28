UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: Recruitment examination for 7000+ posts from January 17, check schedule here

As per the official notification, the examination dates have been released for 8 subjects out of the total 9 advertised. The dates are given below:

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has released the examination dates for recruitment of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch). Candidates appearing in the written examination can find the schedule on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

It may mentioned here that the commission said will inform about the exam date of the remaining subject (Computer) in a separate notification.

The examination will be conducted at various centres in the districts of UP. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 7466 posts in the organisation.

UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: How to check schedule Candidates can check the schedule by following the steps mentioned below: