    UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: Recruitment examination for 7000+ posts from January 17, check schedule here

    UPPSC has shared the examination schedule for recruitment of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch). Check the dates below. 

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 12:57 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has released the examination dates for recruitment of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch). Candidates appearing in the written examination can find the schedule on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

    UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: The recruitment exam will begin from January 17, 2026. Candidates can check schedule here. (Representative image)
    UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: The recruitment exam will begin from January 17, 2026. Candidates can check schedule here. (Representative image)

    As per the official notification, the examination dates have been released for 8 subjects out of the total 9 advertised. The dates are given below:

    SUBJECTEXAM DATE & SESSIONTIME
    Social ScienceJanuary 17, 2026 - First Session9 am to 11 am
    Biology January 17, 2026 - Second Session3 pm to 5 pm
    EnglishJanuary 18, 2026 - First Session9 am to 11 am
    Physical EducationJanuary 18, 2026 - Second Session3 pm to 5 pm
    ArtJanuary 24, 2026 - First Session9 am to 11 am
    Agriculture/HorticultureJanuary 24, 2026 - Second Session3 pm to 5 pm
    UrduJanuary 25, 2026 - First Session9 am to 11 am
    MusicJanuary 25, 2026 - Second Session3 pm to 5 pm

    It may mentioned here that the commission said will inform about the exam date of the remaining subject (Computer) in a separate notification.

    The examination will be conducted at various centres in the districts of UP. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination.

    Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 7466 posts in the organisation.

    UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: How to check schedule

    Candidates can check the schedule by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
    2. On the home page, go to the What's New section.
    3. Click on the link to check the exam schedule.
    4. Check the schedule displayed on the screen.
    5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.

