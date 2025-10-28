UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: Recruitment examination for 7000+ posts from January 17, check schedule here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has released the examination dates for recruitment of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female branch). Candidates appearing in the written examination can find the schedule on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
As per the official notification, the examination dates have been released for 8 subjects out of the total 9 advertised. The dates are given below:
SUBJECT
EXAM DATE & SESSION
TIME
Social Science
January 17, 2026 - First Session
9 am to 11 am
Biology
January 17, 2026 - Second Session
3 pm to 5 pm
English
January 18, 2026 - First Session
9 am to 11 am
Physical Education
January 18, 2026 - Second Session
3 pm to 5 pm
Art
January 24, 2026 - First Session
9 am to 11 am
Agriculture/Horticulture
January 24, 2026 - Second Session
3 pm to 5 pm
Urdu
January 25, 2026 - First Session
9 am to 11 am
Music
January 25, 2026 - Second Session
3 pm to 5 pm
It may mentioned here that the commission said will inform about the exam date of the remaining subject (Computer) in a separate notification.
The examination will be conducted at various centres in the districts of UP. The selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up 7466 posts in the organisation.
UPPSC LT TGT Exam Date: How to check schedule
Candidates can check the schedule by following the steps mentioned below:
Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
On the home page, go to the What's New section.
Click on the link to check the exam schedule.
Check the schedule displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC.