Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3620 Grade II posts
employment news

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3620 Grade II posts

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 for 3620 Grade II posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 08:59 AM IST
UPPSC office. (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for UPPSC Medical Officer posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 28, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3620 Grade II posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application May 28, 2021

• Closing date of application June 25, 2021

• Last date for submission of online application June 28, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The age limit of the candidate should be 21 to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC category will have to pay 105/-, SC/ ST/ Ex Serviceman category will have to pay 65/-, PH category candidates will have to pay 25/-. The payment should be made online through Debit Card/ Credit Card and Net Banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Topics
