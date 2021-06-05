Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 130 Assistant Professor and other posts
employment news

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 130 Assistant Professor and other posts

UPPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till July 1 through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 08:45 AM IST
UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 120 Assistant Professor and other posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 1, 2021.

Only online applications will be entertained. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained hence candidates are advised to apply On-line only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
U.P. Horticulture And Food Processing Deptt 14 Posts 
Training Division, State Planning Institute, U.P. Lucknow 1 Post 
State Planning Institute (Naveen Prabhag), Uttar Pradesh Kalakankar Bhawan Lucknow 1 Post
Economic And Statistics Division 2 Posts 
Social Welfare Department, U.P 4 Posts 
Medical Education Deptt. U.P. (Allopathy) 102 Posts 
Medical & Health Services U.P. 1 Post
Town And Country Planning Deptt. U.P 3 Posts 
Directorate Of National Cadet Corps, U.P 1 Post
Uttar Pradesh Ayush (Unani) Deptt 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available here for educational qualification and age limit.

Application Fees

The application fees for General, OBC category candidates is 105/-, SC, ST category candidates will have to pay 65/- and PH category candidates will have to pay 25/-. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UPPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc recruitment uppsc.up.nic.in sarkari naukri uppsc
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video

Clip shows how her parents reacted when she got a dog they were reluctant to get

Man in MP’s Jabalpur grows over 2,500 bonsais to create mini forest on terrace

Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP