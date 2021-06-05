UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 130 Assistant Professor and other posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 1, 2021.

Only online applications will be entertained. Applications sent by any other mode shall not be entertained hence candidates are advised to apply On-line only. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies U.P. Horticulture And Food Processing Deptt 14 Posts Training Division, State Planning Institute, U.P. Lucknow 1 Post State Planning Institute (Naveen Prabhag), Uttar Pradesh Kalakankar Bhawan Lucknow 1 Post Economic And Statistics Division 2 Posts Social Welfare Department, U.P 4 Posts Medical Education Deptt. U.P. (Allopathy) 102 Posts Medical & Health Services U.P. 1 Post Town And Country Planning Deptt. U.P 3 Posts Directorate Of National Cadet Corps, U.P 1 Post Uttar Pradesh Ayush (Unani) Deptt 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available here for educational qualification and age limit.

Application Fees

The application fees for General, OBC category candidates is ₹105/-, SC, ST category candidates will have to pay ₹65/- and PH category candidates will have to pay ₹25/-. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UPPSC.