UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications for 55 mines inspector posts closes today

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will stop accepting online applications for 55 mines inspector posts from July 4, 2022. Interested candidates can submit the applications on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies for the post of mines inspector. UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam and a main exam for selection of candidates.

The fee of preliminary examination for Unreserved categories/Economically weaker sections/Other backward classes is Rs. 100. For Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes it is Rs. 40. For Handicapped there is no fee. For Ex-Serviceman the fee is Rs. 40. Also processing fee of Rs.25 is applicable to all categories.

Essential educational qualification is three years diploma in mining engineering from an Institution recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Preferential qualifications include other things being equal such candidates shall be given preference who have served for a minimum period of two years in Territorial Army or have obtained "B" certificate of N.C.C.

Candidates must have attained the minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of more than 40 years on July 1, 2022.

Upper age limit is relaxed by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes/Skilled players of classified Games/State Govt. employees/including the teachers/Staff of Basic Shiksha Parishad and teachers/Staff of the Govt. Aided Madhyamik Vidyalayas of U.P.

Upper age limit is number relaxed by 3 years + period of service rendered in army for the emergency commissioned officers/short service commission officers/Ex-Army personnels of U.P. Also upper age limit is relaxed by 15 years for P.H. candidates of U.P.

The date and venue for the Main examination shall be informed by the Commission later on through e-Admit cards.

The minimum efficiency standard for SC and ST candidates is fixed as 35% in the Preliminary/ Main examination. Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed as 40%.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO.A-4/E-1/2022, DIRECTORATE OF GEOLOGY AND MINING, U.P. / MINES INSPECTOR EXAMINATION-2022”

Click on “Apply”

Register and key in the details

Submit and save for future purposes.