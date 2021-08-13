UPPSC Recruitment Exam 2021: Apply for 281 assistant engineer and other posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for exam to fill 281 vacancies for assistant engineers and other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC recruitment 2021 online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 13, 2021. The last date for receipt of examination fee online in the bank is September 10 and last date for online submission of application is September 13.

The recruitment drive is to fill up 281 vacancies.

"Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1981 and not later than July 1, 2000. For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years i.e. they must have not been born before 02 July, 1966," reads the official notification.

"Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon'ble Governor has granted exemption from this condition," further reads the notification.

Direct link to apply online: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/IsApplyInPrevious.aspx?ac=904

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification below: