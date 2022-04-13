UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam 2021 from April 24, check full exam schedule here

UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule of Review Officer /Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main Examination-2021.

The exam will be held on April 24, 25 and 26 at nine centers in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad, informed Arvind Kumar Mishra, UPPSC’s controller of examinations.

This includes four centers that will be set up in Prayagraj, three in Lucknow and two in Ghaziabad, he added.

The examination schedule has been made available on the official website of the commission—uppsc.up.nic.in—for the benefit of the candidates, he added.

A total of 5,59,155 candidates had applied for recruitment against 354 posts of RO/ARO and out of these 2,74,702 candidates had appeared in the preliminary examination.

The preliminary examination was held on December 5, 2021 in two sessions from 9.30am to 11.30am and from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at various examination centres in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Basti, Itawa, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghazaiabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareili, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur and Mathura.

In the preliminary examination, a total of 4,830 candidates were declared successful to appear in the main examination by UPPSC on January 30. Separate applications were invited from these eligible candidates for the main examination and now 3,960 candidates who have done so will appear in the main examination, officials said.

According to the commission's examination controller Arvind Kumar Mishra, there will be a paper of general studies (like preliminary examination) on April 24 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. In the second session on the same day, under section-I there will be a conventional type test of general Hindi and drafting from 2pm to 4.30 pm and objective type test of general word knowledge and grammar from 4.30pm to 5pm.

On April 25, Hindi Essay exam will be held in the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm followed by translation test that will be held for the candidates of Review Officer (Hindi) only in the second shift from 2pm to 5pm. At the same time, translation test will be conducted on the last day ie April 26 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm only for the candidates vying for the post of Review Officer (Urdu).

