UPRVUNL Recruitment: Application window opens for 32 pharmacist and JE posts

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has started accepting the online applications for recruitment for the post of Pharmacist and Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil on August 29, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 19, 2022 till 11:45 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 31 vacancies, out of which, 27 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and 4 are for the post of Pharmacist.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 40 years. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The application fee is Rs.1180 for unreserved category candidates, whereas the fee is Rs. 826 for SC/ST category candidates. The application fee is Rs. 12 for PWD category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website uprvunl.org

On the homepage, click on the application link for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil & Pharmacist under the Career tab

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Register and login to the portal

Fill in the application form, and pay the fee

Submit the application and save for future purposes

Here is the direct link to apply. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON