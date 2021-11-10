Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 has been released for prelims exam. The download link is given below. 
UPSC civil services exam
Published on Nov 10, 2021 09:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020. The answer key has been released for General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The answer key has been released for the prelims examination. The prelims examination was conducted on October 4, 2020. The final result was declared on September 24, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Paper I answer key 

Direct link to download Paper II answer key

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on Answer Key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 link for Paper I and Paper II.
  • PDF file will open having the answers.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Shubham Kumar, B.Tech in civil engineering from IIT Bombay has topped the list while Jagriti Awasthi, a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering from MANIT, Bhopal is the topper among the women candidates securing overall 2nd rank. The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. 

