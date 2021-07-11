Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services exam 2021: Option to change centre preference opens tomorrow

For the Civil Services preliminary examination which is scheduled on October 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has added four new centres at Almora, Uttarakhand; Srinagar, Uttarakhand; Nasik, Maharashtra and Surat, Gujarat.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 03:21 PM IST
For the Civil Services preliminary examination which is scheduled on October 10, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has added four new centres at Almora, Uttarakhand; Srinagar, Uttarakhand; Nasik, Maharashtra and Surat, Gujarat. These centres will also hold the preliminary exam of Indian Forest Services exam.

"The Commission has now decided to give an opportunity to the applicants of these two examinations to submit their revised choice of Centre. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates," the UPSC has said.

The option to change the centre preference will open tomorrow. In the first phase, candidates can change the preference from July 12 to July 19 and in the second phase, the option will open from July 26 to July 30.

"The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Examination, if required," candidates have been informed.

The preliminary phase of both the exams were earlier scheduled in June and were postponed later in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

