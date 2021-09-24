Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Shubham Kumar tops- check Top 10 list here
employment news

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Shubham Kumar tops- check Top 10 list here

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 has been declared. Shubham Kumar has topped the exam. Check top 10 list below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:25 PM IST
UPSC exam result out(HT File)

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 on September 24, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This year Shubham Kumar of Katihar, Bihar has topped the examination. 

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The list of top 10 candidates who have topped in UPSC Civil Services Examination is given in the table below. Take a look. 

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Top 10 

Rank Name of the candidate
1Shubham Kumar 
2Jagrati Awasthi
3Ankita Jain
4Yash Jaluka
5Mamta Yadav
6Meera K
7Praveen Kumar 
8Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai 
9Apala Mishra
10Satyam Gandhi 
RELATED STORIES

A total of 151 candidates candidature has been kept provisional. This recruitment drive will fill up 836 posts out of which 180 for I.A.S, 36 for I.F.S, 200 for I.P.S, 302 for Central Services Group A and 118 for Group B Services. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc civil services results 2018 upsc result upsc.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

APSC recruitment 2021: 15 IMO vacancies on offer, here's how to apply

TS Ed.CET 2021 results today at 4pm, here's  how to check 

CAT 2021 application correction window to open tomorrow, how to make changes

Maharashtra Metro recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 technician and other vacancies 
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP