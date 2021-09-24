UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Shubham Kumar tops- check Top 10 list here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 on September 24, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This year Shubham Kumar of Katihar, Bihar has topped the examination.

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The list of top 10 candidates who have topped in UPSC Civil Services Examination is given in the table below. Take a look.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: Top 10

Rank Name of the candidate 1 Shubham Kumar 2 Jagrati Awasthi 3 Ankita Jain 4 Yash Jaluka 5 Mamta Yadav 6 Meera K 7 Praveen Kumar 8 Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai 9 Apala Mishra 10 Satyam Gandhi

A total of 151 candidates candidature has been kept provisional. This recruitment drive will fill up 836 posts out of which 180 for I.A.S, 36 for I.F.S, 200 for I.P.S, 302 for Central Services Group A and 118 for Group B Services. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.