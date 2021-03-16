UPSC CMS reserve list 2019 released at upsc.gov.in, check here

UPSC CMS reserve list 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserve list of the UPSC CMS 2019 examination on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CMS 2019 examination download the reserve list online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission on December 27, 2019, declared the result of the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 recommending 798 candidates in order of merit for an appointment.

"As now sought by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Commission hereby recommends 97 candidates, which includes 31 General, 54 Other Backward Classes, 06 Scheduled Caste, 01 Scheduled Tribes and 05 Economically Weaker Sections, to fill up the remaining posts based on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019," reads the official notification.

UPSC CMS reserve list 2019:

How to check UPSC CMS reserve list 2019:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Reserve List: Combined Medical Services 2019 Exam"

The UPSC CMS reserve list 2019 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its printout for future reference.