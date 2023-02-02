UPSC CSE for recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) in 2023

The proposed recruitment exam for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will not be held this year, the Ministry of Railways announced on Thursday. Instead, the Civil Services Examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be used to select candidates, it added.

“Ministry of Railways in consultation with UPSC and DoPT has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the UPSC for the year 2023,” the ministry said in a press release.

Last year, the ministry had announced a two-tier exam, Indian Railways Management Service Examination or IRMSE – to select personnel to railways’ management service.

The ministry had said that there will be a Preliminary Screening Examination, followed by a Main Written Examination and Interview.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam will act as the qualifying test for IMRSE Mains exam, iit said, adding that the structure of the exam will be the same as CSE, in terms of syllabi, paper pattern, age limit, etc.

However, after the recent announcement, it is now clear that UPSC CSE will act as the recruitment test for this year, instead of IRMSE.

The notification for UPSC CSE 2023 is now out. The last date to apply for prelims is February 21. UPSC has notified 1,105 vacancies to be filled through Civil Services Examination, 2023.