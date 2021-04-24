Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here
UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here

UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020 has been released. Candidates can check the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Details here.
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 12:39 PM IST
UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020 released on upsc.gov.in, download link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020 on April 24, 2021. Candidates can check the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020 on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The answer key has been released for both mathematics and GAT paper.

The examination was conducted on September 6, 2020. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download answer key here

UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020: How to download

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

• Download the answer key PDF file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted for 300 marks on September 6, 2020 and the result was announced on March 6, 2021. The final marks was released on March 14, 2021. The selection process comprise of written exam, SSB interview and medical test. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

