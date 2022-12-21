UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2023: Notification out for 395 posts, registration begins
UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2023 notification has been released for 395 posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2023 notification on December 21, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The registration process begins today, December 21, 2022 and will close on January 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 395 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: December 21, 2022
- Closing date of application: January 10, 2023
- Correction window: January 18 to January 24, 2023
Vacancy Details
- Army: 208 posts
- Navy: 42 posts
- Air Force: 120 posts
- Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 25 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.