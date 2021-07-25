Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC notifies vacancies in I&B Ministry, Journalistic experience holders apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A total of 34 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for the post of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service.
Of the thirty-four vacancies, two vacancies are reserved for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)," the Commission has said.

This post is permanent and is under the Indian Information Service, Group ‘B’ Gazetted.

The recruitment will be done in 10 languages: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese and Manipur.

Graduates with Diploma/Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication or those with Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication are eligible to apply for this post.

"Direct recruitment to posts in Senior Grade Indian Information Service Group ‘B’ (Gazetted) shall be made language-wise. There shall be no category-wise/community-wise reservation for any of the languages," the UPSC has said.

Candidates should have 2 years’ experience of journalistic, publicity or public relation work in a Government Department/Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous Organization/ News agency/ Newspaper registered with the Registrar of Newspapers of India/any other Listed Private Organizations.

The upper age limit for this post is 30 years.

The last date for submission of the application forms is August 12.

