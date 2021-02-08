Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts, here's direct link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 22, 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director Level Posts on a contract basis on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 30 vacancies, out of which, 3 vacancies are for Joint Secretary, and one each for Director (Agriculture Marketing), Director (Aviation Management), Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties), Director (Exports Marketing), Director (Foreign Trade Analyst), Director (Logistics Department of Commerce), Director (Warehouse Expertise), Director (Logistics Department of Department of Food and Public Distribution), Director (Edu Tech), Director (Edu Laws), Director (ICT Edu), Director (Media Management), Director (Banking), Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector), Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech), Director (Financial Market), Director (Insurance), Director (Maternal Health Issues), Director (Finance), Director (Water Management), Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws), Director (Cyber Laws), Director (Finance Sector Laws), Director (International Laws), Director (Judicial Reforms), Director (New Technology for Highway Development), and Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship).

Age limit:

Joint Secretary: 40 to 55 years

Director: 35 to 45 years

"In case of any guidance/information/clarification regarding their applications, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs and 17.00 hrs," reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Direct link to apply online.

