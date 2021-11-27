UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 Faculty and Tutor posts on upsc.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC to recruit candidates for Faculty and Tutor posts. Candidates can check and apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty and Tutor posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till December 16, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till December 17, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of posts Number of vacancies 
Professor 1 Post 
Associate Professor 6 Posts 
Tutor14 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

 

 

 

upsc government job sarkari naukri
