UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 23 Assistant Geologist and other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Geologist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 16, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 23 posts in the organization.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till September 17, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Assistant Director (Plant Pathology) 2 Posts Agricultural Engineer (Instrumentation) 1 Post Assistant Geologist 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the complete educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.