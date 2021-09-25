UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 Assistant Director and other posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2021. 

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till October 15, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Assistant Engineer 5 Posts 
Civil Hydrographic Officer 2 Posts 
Junior Technical Officer 9 Posts 
Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer 1 Post 
Assistant Engineer Grade.I 7 Posts
Assistant Survey Officer 4 Posts 
Stores Officer 1 Post 
Assistant Director Grade-II 30 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

