UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 Assistant Director and other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2021.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application will be till October 15, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Assistant Engineer 5 Posts Civil Hydrographic Officer 2 Posts Junior Technical Officer 9 Posts Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer 1 Post Assistant Engineer Grade.I 7 Posts Assistant Survey Officer 4 Posts Stores Officer 1 Post Assistant Director Grade-II 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.