UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 16 Assistant Director & other posts

UPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Jul 23, 2022 09:23 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 11, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other posts.

Vacancy Details

  • Technical Advisor (Boiler): 1 Post
  • Assistant Director: 11 Posts
  • Assistant Stores Officer: 1 Post
  • Reader: 1 Post
  • Senior Lecturer: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.

