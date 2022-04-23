Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Asst Geophysicist & other posts

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Geophysicist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Apr 23, 2022 09:08 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Geophysicist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 12, 2022 and the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till May 13, 2022. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 67 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Chemist: 22 Posts
  • Assistant Geophysicist: 40 Posts
  • Assistant Director: 1 Post
  • Senior Scientific Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Lecturer: 1 Post
  • Sub Divisional Engineer: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC. 

upsc sarkari naukri
