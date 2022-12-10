UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Archivist & other posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Archivist & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The registration process begins today and will end on December 29, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Archivist: 13 posts

Specialist Grade III: 5 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

