UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts

UPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts
Published on Jun 24, 2022 07:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organisation.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is up to July 15, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Aeronautical Officer: 6 Posts
  • Professor: 1 Post
  • Assistant Professor: 5 Posts
  • Engineer & Ship Surveyor: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.

