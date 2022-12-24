UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for DCIO & other posts at upsc.gov.in
UPSC to recruit candidates for DCIO and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for DCIO and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 12, 2023.
The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till January 13, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 10 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Scientist ‘B’: 2 posts
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer: 4 posts
- Joint Assistant Director: 3 posts
- Assistant Labour Commissioner: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fees
Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.
Other Details
The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.