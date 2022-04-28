Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts

Last date to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts under UPSC will end today April 28
UPSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts
Published on Apr 28, 2022
ByHT Education Desk

The deadline to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts under Union Public Service Commission, UPSC will end today, April 28. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization

UPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates should pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only, either in cash at any SBI branch or by using the SBI's online banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no charge for candidates who are SC/ST/PwBD/Women from any community. Candidates can visit the UPSC official website for more information.

UPSC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Engineer (NQA)
5 Posts
  • Junior Technical Officer
2 Posts
  • Lecturer (Chinese)
1 Post
  • Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour)
1 Post
  • Assistant Director in Computer & System Division
1 Post
  • Assistant Director (Engineering)
1 Post
Direct link here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Visit the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in

Under the Recruitment tab, click on the link that reads, “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS."

Select the position and then begin filling out the application form

Upload the required documents and pay the fees

Click submit and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

