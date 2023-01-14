UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Scientist ‘B’ and other posts
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 111 vacancies of Assistant Direct, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Translation Officer and other posts.
Union Public Service Commission has begun the application process for Assistant Direct, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Translation Officer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is till February 2, 2023.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check the detailed vacancies here.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.
Here's the direct link to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the UPSC recruitment website at upsconline.nic.in
On the homepage click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”
Fill out the application form
Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference