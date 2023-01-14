Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Scientist ‘B’ and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Scientist ‘B’ and other posts

employment news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 05:17 PM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 111 vacancies of Assistant Direct, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Translation Officer and other posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application begins for Scientist ‘B’ and other posts
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission has begun the application process for Assistant Direct, Scientist ‘B’, Junior Translation Officer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is till February 2, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies in various departments. Candidates can check the detailed vacancies here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the UPSC recruitment website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
upsc recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP