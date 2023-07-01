UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application process for JS, director & other posts ends on June 3

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the application process for lateral entry at the level of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary on July 3. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can take print of the application till July 4.

Vacancy details:

One post of Joint Secretary (Banking, Insurance & Pension), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for JS, director & other posts till June 3(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. One post of Joint Secretary (Digital Economy, FinTech and Cyber Security), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

3. One post of Joint Secretary (Adolescent and Reproductive Health), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

4. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Information Technology), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

5. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Cyber Security), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

6. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Digital Economy and FinTech), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

7. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Economist), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance .

8. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Adolescent Health), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

9. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Urban Health), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Energy Markets), Ministry of Power.

11. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Storage Technologies), Ministry of Power.

12. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood), Department for Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development.

13. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (AI/ML), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

14. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Application Development), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

15. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Database Design), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

16. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Frontend Web Design), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

17. One post of Director/Deputy Secretary (Linux Based Server Manager), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

UPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the homepage, click on the “Online application for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director/Deputy Secretary level post on contract basis”.

Fill out the application form

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON