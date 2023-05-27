UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer & other posts at upsc.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 27, 2023 10:09 AM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 20 Assistant Engineer & other posts(HT file)

The last date to apply for the posts is till June 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Scientist -B (Electrical): 1 post
  • Assistant Engineer: 9 posts
  • Specialist Grade III: 6 posts
  • Junior Ship Surveyor-Cum Assistant Director General: 1 post
  • Junior Research Officer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. 

Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using net banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

