UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 Assistant Controller and other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Controller and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The registration process will close on March 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post

Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts

Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts

Foreman (Electrical): 1 post

Foreman (Electronics): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Director: 12 posts

Assistant Controller: 47 posts

Labour Officer: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.