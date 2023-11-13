Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 13, 2023 06:50 PM IST

UPSC invites applications for Assistant Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and Assistant Hydrogeologist posts.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and Assistant Hydrogeologist posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date for the printing of the application form is December 1.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3 vacancies of which one vacancy is each for the post of Assistant Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, and Assistant Hydrogeologist

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
application process union public service commission upsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP