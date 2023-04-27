Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Recruitment: Last date to apply for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 27, 2023 08:29 AM IST

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for various posts at central government and ministries, including Junior Engineer and Public Prosecutor vacancies today, April 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment: Last date to apply for various posts

The total number of notified vacancies is 146. Here are more details:

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 58

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions: 48

Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 20

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 16

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Office: 1

Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration: 1

Eligibility criteria, age limit, etc are different for each post. For more information, check the notice given below.

UPSC recruitment notification.

