UPSC to recruit Rehabilitation Officer and other posts, details here

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Rehabilitation Officer and other posts. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 15, 2022.

The last date for printing completely submitted online application is till September 16, 2022. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Anthropologist: 1 Post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer: 4 Posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 Posts

Rehabilitation Officer: 4 Posts

Deputy Director General/Regional Director: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for interview round. Candidates who will appear for the interview will have to bring the printout of their online application along with other documents at UPSC.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of ₹25 as application fee.

There is no charge for candidates for SC/ST/PwBD/women. Male candidates from the Gen/OBC/EWS categories are not eligible for "fee exemptions" and must pay the entire prescribed amount.

