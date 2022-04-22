Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

UPSSSC Annual Calendar 2022 released, check PET and other exam dates

UPSSSC Annual Calendar 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the exam date for PET and other exams below. 
UPSSSC Annual Calendar 2022 released, check PET and other exam dates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released UPSSSC Annual Calendar 2022. The annual calendar has exam dates for various exams including PET and others. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations conducted by UPSSSC can check the dates on the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in. 

As per the official calendar, the exam dates have been released for exams to be conducted from May to December 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test will be conducted on September 18, 2022, Health worker exam will be conducted on May 8, combined technical service exam will be conducted on August 7, 2022. The Gram Vikas Adhikari VDO re-exam date have not been notified in the UPSSSC Annual Calendar 2022. 

UPSSSC Annual Calendar 2022: How to download 

Candidates can check the exam dates through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSSSC Annual Calendar 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Candidates can check the exam dates for various exams given there.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSSSC. 

 

